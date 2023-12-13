Underdog Rescue of Florida needs volunteers, groomers and donations for hoarded dogs

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Underdog Rescue of Florida is in an urgent situation after rescuing 40 dogs in terrible condition.

The forty dogs have been rescued from a hoarding situation and will arrive in Bradenton Wednesday afternoon.

The dogs have various health needs and most are incredibly matted and filthy. The rescue is in need of groomers and veterinary care to help the dogs as soon as they arrive. There are interested fosters waiting to take the dogs, but they must first be cleaned and treated.

The facility is also asking for medium-sized crates, puppy pads and monetary donations.

To learn more call (941) 746-9663 or click here.

