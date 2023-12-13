Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Underdog Rescue of Florida needs volunteers, groomers and donations for hoarded dogs

These dogs need URGENT help.
These dogs need URGENT help.(Underdog Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Underdog Rescue of Florida is in an urgent situation after rescuing 40 dogs in terrible condition.

The forty dogs have been rescued from a hoarding situation and will arrive in Bradenton Wednesday afternoon.

The dogs have various health needs and most are incredibly matted and filthy. The rescue is in need of groomers and veterinary care to help the dogs as soon as they arrive. There are interested fosters waiting to take the dogs, but they must first be cleaned and treated.

The facility is also asking for medium-sized crates, puppy pads and monetary donations.

To learn more call (941) 746-9663 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport
Local restaurants coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Some heavy rain possible late Saturday through Sunday morning. We have a First Alert Weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storm system to bring changes
Bridget Ziegler
Sarasota County School Board calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign
Two men arrested in connection with gas station shooting.
Two North Port men arrested in gas station shooting
Buffalo Creek Middle School
Two students arrested after fight at Buffalo Creek Middle School

Latest News

Kensley Mott
Polk Sheriff: Porch pirate caught stealing Amazon packages two weeks before Christmas
Students arrested after fight at Buffalo Creek Middle
Bridget Ziegler
Sarasota County School Board calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign
Christmas Bird Key
Discovering the Christmas Bird Count on the Suncoast