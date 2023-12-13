Tom Edwards requests Gov. DeSantis suspends Bridget Ziegler

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following Tuesday’s Sarasota County School Board meeting, school board member Tom Edwards has decided to send a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis requesting the suspension of Bridget Ziegler from the school board.

The letter reads:

“Dear Governor DeSantis,

We are writing to request that you suspend Bridget Ziegler from office as a member of the Sarasota County School Board. This letter was approved by the Board at the same meeting at which it asked for her resignation by adopting the attached Resolution.

The Sarasota School District’s essential mission is educating its students. Mrs. Ziegler’s continued presence on the School Board will be a profound distraction from that important work.

School Board meetings and other school district functions during the remainder of her term will be held in an atmosphere which will have a sustained negative effect on the educational programs in our community.

As you stated in your recent comments on a related matter, “A leader can’t be effective while subject to this kind of scrutiny”. The distraction of our colleague’s continued presence on the board makes it impossible for the school system to effectively conduct its important business and provide educational programs to its students, resulting in her permanent inability to perform her official duties.

We appreciate your careful consideration of this issue.”

This comes after the Sarasota County School Board asked Bridget to “voluntarily resign” at Tuesday’s meeting and she voted against the resolution. She remained on the board’s dais after the vote.

ABC7 reached out to Bridget Ziegler for comment and she declined.

We also reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis and Sarasota County School Board Chair Karen Rose and have not heard back.

