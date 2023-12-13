Polk Sheriff: Porch pirate caught stealing Amazon packages two weeks before Christmas

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - ‘Tis the season! Polk County deputies were able to quickly identify and arrest a porch pirate who stole from a victim’s front porch in Winter Haven.

The theft occurred on Dec. 11 around noon at the Sun Ridge Village Subdivision. Deputies say the thief was following an Amazon truck.

The homeowner had surveillance system that captured the incident. Sheriff Grady Judd noted that porch pirates are out and about during the holidays.

“It’s that time of year when porch pirates are most prevalent. If at all possible, have your packages delivered when someone will be home, to a friend or neighbor’s home, or to your place of business. If not, invest in a security system that alerts you immediately when someone is on your porch. This prolific thief is probably going to spend Christmas behind bars this year,” Sheriff Judd explained.

Click here to see the suspect stealing packages.

The detective reviewed the video and passed it along a crime analyst, who was able to tentatively identify the suspect as Kensley Mott.

The detective used that information and found that the victim owns a red truck - the suspect was seen driving a red truck away from the scene. He also learned she works at Hungry Howie’s pizza in the Wahneta area of Winter Haven. She was not at work the evening of Dec. 11, but detectives found her there the following day.

Mott admitted to the thefts, saying that she was planning on re-gifting the stolen items at Christmas. She was taken into custody without incident.

Mott’s criminal history includes arrests dating back to 2016 for petit theft, grand theft, and narcotics possession.

