Over 100 jobs expected to be filled at Job Fair in Sarasota

Over 100 jobs are expected to be filled, from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Hampton Inn, 975...
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In need of a job? Several area employers are looking to hire Thursday, December 14th.

Over 100 jobs are expected to be filled, from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Hampton Inn, 975 University Parkway, SRQ area Sarasota.

Jobs available include logistics, technical jobs, airline positions, construction trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, warehouse and more.

Job locations Sarasota, Bradenton and Tampa Bay.

For more information please visit: Jobs Florida, Tampa Jobs, JOBLINK, JOB FAIRS, FLORIDA CAREER SITE, VETERAN (floridajoblink.com)

