Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New York courthouse where Trump is on trial evacuated as firefighters arrive

Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York...
Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day.

About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over Trump’s trial on the building’s fourth floor for the past 10 weeks. The evacuees were permitted to return to the building shortly after firefighters entered.

Fire and police officials didn’t immediately have information on what prompted the evacuation.

A court spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport
Local restaurants coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Some heavy rain possible late Saturday through Sunday morning. We have a First Alert Weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storm system to bring changes
Bridget Ziegler
Sarasota County School Board asks Bridget Ziegler to ‘voluntarily resign’
Gulf coast of Florida likely to see gusty winds and heavy downpours
First Alert Weather: Active pattern brings several important weather days
Two men arrested in connection with gas station shooting.
Two North Port men arrested in gas station shooting

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
Over 100 jobs are expected to be filled, from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Hampton Inn, 975...
Over 100 jobs expected to be filled at Job Fair in Sarasota
Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed...
Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park