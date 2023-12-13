New College of Florida Board of Trustees agrees to terms on land swap with Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida and the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport have reached an initial agreement on a land swap deal after a vote from the Board of Trustees on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, the airport will sell about 31 acres of the land they currently lease to New College just southeast of the intersection at General Spaatz Boulevard and U.S. 41. The sale would cost $11.5 million.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo says this is in the best interest of all parties, saying, “I think it’s a win for the airport on the short-term financials, as well as getting back some land that we need for future development.”

New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran hopes to turn the land into what he describes as a “destination,” including athletic facilities, revamped dorms, and even restaurants open to the public.

“Right now, if you want to go out to dinner, you say ‘Okay I’ll go to downtown Sarasota, or I’ll go to UTC. Hopefully the third option will be ‘Let’s go over to New College,’” Corcoran says.

This comes amid a period of record growth for the school, adding more than 300 new students this year for the first time in 63 years.

The land swap still needs to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration before it moves forward.

