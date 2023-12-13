Meals on Wheels Plus opens Friendship Dining Center in Parrish

Parrish, Fla. (WWSB) -

Meals on Wheels Plus hosted an open house party in Parrish at the United Methodist Church off US 301 for their new Friendship Dining Center.

The organization can now serve seniors in the Parrish area. This is their fourth Dining Center to open on the Suncoast.

Seniors can have a hard time being a part of the community, and the dining center will help connect friends together and keep them active.

“We invite all the seniors in the Parrish community to come out and get to know one another, have a delicious meal, take on life-long learning projects, crafts, build a sense of community, and be a part of our program,” said the director of client activities, Stefanie Guido.

This location in Parrish is open from 9AM until 1PM on Wednesdays.

