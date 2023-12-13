Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County acquires Crooked River Ranch Property

Crooked River Ranch Property
Crooked River Ranch Property(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 68 acres of property along the Manatee River for preservation and future recreation.

Known as Crooked River Ranch—for the crooked nature of the Manatee along the property’s southern border—the property is located halfway between I-75 and Ft. Hamer Road in the growing community of Parrish.

Manatee County staff has been working with the property owners and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast toward the acquisition of the site for months.  

“It checks every box,” said Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “There is a feeling that Parrish is ‘Old Florida,’ and we are trying to preserve pieces of that for those kids that are moving into that area.”

The purchase—at $11.2 million—grants the county rights to one of a last remaining sizeable privately owned parcels along the Manatee River. This property will provide for coastal resiliency, water quality protection/improvement and native habitat protection/improvement.

This acquisition through the Environmental Lands Program is using approved tax proceeds for the acquisition, improvement and management of land to protect natural resources and provide parks.   

The County is expected to close on the property in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Earlier this afternoon at around 2:46pm Sarasota County Fire Department is called out to a...
Sarasota Fire extricates two from vehicle crash
Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport
Local restaurants coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Laura Anne Dangiolillo, 42
Have you seen her? MCSO looking for missing woman

Latest News

More Changes For Manatee County Commission
Commissioner Mike Rahn to Chair Manatee County Board in 2024
A student was arrested after fight results in MCSO deputy taken to hospital. The fight...
14-year-old student arrested, charged with battery of law enforcement officer
New College of Florida Board of Trustees agrees to terms on land swap with Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Bridget Ziegler
LIVE: Sarasota County School Board calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign