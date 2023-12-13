Manatee County acquires Crooked River Ranch Property

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 68 acres of property along the Manatee River for preservation and future recreation.

Known as Crooked River Ranch—for the crooked nature of the Manatee along the property’s southern border—the property is located halfway between I-75 and Ft. Hamer Road in the growing community of Parrish.

Manatee County staff has been working with the property owners and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast toward the acquisition of the site for months.

“It checks every box,” said Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “There is a feeling that Parrish is ‘Old Florida,’ and we are trying to preserve pieces of that for those kids that are moving into that area.”

The purchase—at $11.2 million—grants the county rights to one of a last remaining sizeable privately owned parcels along the Manatee River. This property will provide for coastal resiliency, water quality protection/improvement and native habitat protection/improvement.

This acquisition through the Environmental Lands Program is using approved tax proceeds for the acquisition, improvement and management of land to protect natural resources and provide parks.

The County is expected to close on the property in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.