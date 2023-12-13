FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storm system to bring changes

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some unsettled weather later this week as an area of low pressure develops in the south central Gulf of Mexico and tracks toward Florida on Saturday. This potential storm has been showing up consistently in both the American and European long range forecast models. The exact timing and intensity are still up in the air, but it looks like we will see a very good chance for some heavy rain and possible thunderstorms beginning mainly on Saturday and lasting through Sunday morning along the Suncoast.

Before the rain we will see windy conditions as the low begins to take shape on Thursday. With high pressure to our north and a low developing to our south the pressure gradient will be strong enough to bring ENE winds at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to near 38 mph basically Thursday. Thus we have a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. The disruptive weather will be on the low scale but still it will cause problems for boaters and for people driving the Sunshine Skyway bridge.

The forecast for Wednesday looks breezy with winds out of the NE at 15-20 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph. We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times, back and forth through the day with a little more sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be much milder on Wednesday. We start the day in the low 60′s and warm into the upper 70′s.

Thursday we will see variable cloudiness with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be windy through the day. The rain chance is only at 20% for a few passing showers.

Friday will remain breezy as the low develops in the Gulf of Mexico and begins to move to the NE. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the ENE at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Small craft advisory will likely be needed on Friday.

Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Right now it looks like we will see mainly showers with some of those heavy at times. It is too early to tell if the storms will be strong or severe but if the models are right there will be enough vorticity or rotation with some of the cells I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few kick up to near severe levels. Most of the rain will be later in the day as the low pressure gets closer to the west coast of Florida. This storm doesn’t look like it will be tropical but it could be a significant low pressure system as it nears Florida. The water temperatures are too low to allow this system to become tropical in nature. Winds on Saturday will still be breezy with those winds blowing out of the ENE at 15-20 mph and some gusts up to 25 mph. Boaters beware there will still most likely be small craft advisories flying for coastal waters.

Saturday night through Sunday will still be blustery with mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance Saturday night through Sunday morning is at 70%.

Windy weather for Thursday and tough boating conditions through Monday (WWSB)

Sunday at sunrise we will see the rain start to abate somewhat but there will see be some passing showers through the late morning but those rain chances will be going down a bit as the low pressure tracks slowly off to the ENE. The high on Sunday will warm into the low 70s with winds picking up out of the WNW and then NW at 20 with gusts up to 30 mph. This will cause dangerous rip currents and high surf along the coast.

Monday the weather will still be windy but less rain as the chances drop off to less than 20%. It will turn cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.