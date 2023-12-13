First Alert Weather: Active pattern brings several important weather days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a week with several important weather days. Both Thursday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days. Thursday will be code yellow and Saturday code red. Saturday may have the potential for strong to severe weather.

Both days revolve around a low-pressure area growing on a stalled front south of Florida and an expanding area of high pressure to our west. The closeness of these two systems will cause conditions that raise wind speeds to 20 to 25 mph with gusts above 30 on Wednesday night and Thursday. This will cause hazardous boating conditions. It will also impact occupations such as painters, bucket lift operators, landscapers, and agricultural interests using spreaders or sprayers, and other wind-sensitive activities. For the rest of us...heads up, we may see a bit of yard minor yard debris on those tree-lined streets Friday morning. Winds will be calmer on Friday.

The other important weather event comes this weekend. Models have disagreed in the past days about the strength and location of the low-pressure area, which will bring storms to Florida. This morning there is somewhat better agreement on the details of this event.

Agreement lies in bringing the low up the Gulf coast side of the state and putting the Suncoast at risk for heavy rain and very gusty wind on Saturday into Sunday. The strength of the low and where it specifically head are still in question.

With this kind of uncertainty still in the forecast, it is safe to say that weekend storminess is likely, especially Saturday evening, but changes in the particulars of the forecast are still likely as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.