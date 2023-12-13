Congressman Vern Buchanan calls for Christian Ziegler to ‘voluntarily step down’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ahead of the Florida GOP special meeting on Sunday, Dec. 17, Congressman Vern Buchanan has issued a statement asking Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler to “voluntarily step down” amid the allegations of sexual battery against Ziegler.

The statement reads:

“Christian should voluntarily step down before the executive committee takes action against him. His position as party leader is no longer tenable given what has transpired.”

The Republican Party of Florida’s Executive Board will hold a special session at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando on Sunday to discuss potential discipline or censure.

Florida GOP Vice Chairman Evan Power previously asked Christian Ziegler to call an executive board meeting to discuss the matter, but Christian Ziegler declined and opted to push the matter off to February.

Power went ahead and called the session citing policy, “Staff has directed that in situations like this that the Chairman or the Vice Chairman (since the Chairman is conflicted) may call a board meeting.” The censure could involve Christian Ziegler’s suspension of some or all of his pay, his authority. It could also result in a no-confidence vote.

Governor Ron DeSantis urged Christian Ziegler to step aside from his role as the investigation played out. DeSantis stated that the issues were distracting from the party’s “mission.”

But stepping down doesn’t appear to be on the horizon for Ziegler, who sent an email to the Florida GOP team saying, “We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up.”

No criminal charges have been filed against Christian Ziegler at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.