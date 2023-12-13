Commissioner Mike Rahn to Chair Manatee County Board in 2024

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners has selected District 4 Commissioner Mike Rahn as Chair for 2024.

“I think we’ve reached a point of calm water,” said outgoing Chair District 3 Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge in wishing his successor well as the new term begins Jan. 1, 2024.

First Vice Chairman of the Board: District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard

Second Vice Chairman of the Board: District 5 Commissioner Ray Turner

Third Vice Chairman of the Board: District 1 Commissioner James Satcher

Chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority: District 3 Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge

Vice Chair of the Manatee County Port Authority: At-Large Commissioner Jason Bearden

Second Vice Chair of the Manatee County Port Authority: District 5 Commissioner Ray Turner

Third Vice Chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority: District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard

Tourist Development Council Chair: District 5 Commissioner Ray Turner

Alternate Representative on the Tourist Development Council: District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard

