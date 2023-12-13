Chris McCorkle’s two big plays seals the deal on Mooney’s state title

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When a team wins a championship, there are many heroes during the game to help make it happen. However, it’s very rare that a player gets to make the game winning and game sealing plays, but that’s what Chris McCorkle did for the Cardinal Mooney Cougars football team.

His game winning touchdown and interception that came a few plays later helped the Cougars defeat Trinity Catholic in a 31-27 classic showdown for the Class 1S state title.

“Words can’t even explain it. I was just wanting to go get the ball and win the game for my team,” McCorkle said. “We didn’t want it to get to our heads too much. There were were some bad mistakes we had, but we didn’t want it to get to our heads.”

McCorkle plays both sides of the ball. He’s a wide receiver and a defensive back. For some of his teammates, this is the last moment of their high school careers. For Chris, he has one more year to do this.

He’s a junior, and his head coach is looking to what 2024 could be like for this young man.

“Chris is a special athlete. He is a special football player. I’m not even sure Chris understands how good he can be. He’s worked his tail off. He’s had to play on both sides of the ball for us, which is asking a lot of a junior,” Coach Jared Clark said.

McCorkle is also looking forward to getting back in the weight room, and start building towards back-to-back titles in 2024.

