Carnival Vista crew rescues six from capsized vessel

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - The crew Carnival Vista team saved six men stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic Wednesday morning after a small cargo vessel capsized overnight.

A search and rescue operation for six additional vessel crew who are missing is being led by the Coast Guard.

Carnival Vista’s officers under the direction of Captain Paolo Severini immediately altered the ship’s course, in coordination with Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, when an onboard monitoring system received an emergency alert. The ship’s officers then spotted six men on a life raft and stopped to rescue them and bring them on board.

The Carnival team informed Coast Guard officials in the Dominican Republic about the additional missing crew members.

The officials launched a search for the remaining crew members and advised Carnival Vista to return to its route.

