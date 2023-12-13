Attorney General Ashley Moody demanding answers from College Football Playoff Selection Committee

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is fighting for the 2023 undefeated Florida State University football team and demanding answers from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee regarding their selection process.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it. No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws. My Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct. As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers—not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football. In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the Committee certainly has our attention now.”

The Attorney General’s Civil Investigative Demand seeks multiple communications, including, but not limited to:

All communications relating to deliberations to or from the SEC, ACC, NCAA, ESPN, Group of Five conferences, Power Five conferences or any other person relating to the deliberations;

All documents relating to public statements relating to the deliberations, including media talking points and interview notes;

Documents relating to restrictions of the Conferences against having alternate playoff schedules;

Documents showing compensation of members in 2023;

Documents sufficient to show all recusals of Committee members from deliberations; and

The Committee’s standards relating to ethics and conflicts of interest.

The Civil Investigative Demand also seeks to identify all individual votes and vote tallies by members in the deliberations, all persons who received access to any votes, all persons present during any vote and any individual knowledgeable about the administration or use of the software or program used to record or tally votes.

To view the CID, click here.

