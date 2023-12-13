14 year old student arrested, charged with battery of Law Enforcement Officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two students left Buffalo Creek Middle School in handcuffs, Monday, after a fight broke out after classes had concluded.

While attempting to break up the fight the school’s resource officer was attacked and sent to the hospital for an injury to his jaw.

Following the attack, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is charging the 14 year old with battery of a law enforcement officer-- a third degree felony.

Randy Warren, MCSO spokesperson said in an interview Tuesday, “Violence on school campus at bare minimum will result in suspension, expulsion an arrest. This is something kids need to remember and this is why they can reach out to SRO’s that are on the campus, the guardians, the staff, and ask for help when there’s an issue.”

One parent of two students, saying his kids’ experiences have caused him to rethink their enrollment at the school.

He tells ABC7, “It concerned [me] to the point that we had to sit down and have a serious conversation about whether or not to keep them here or take them elsewhere and we concluded the best course of action would be private school.”

Manatee County Schools released a statement Tuesday, it said--

“We are very disappointed that a small number of students engaged in a physical altercation at Buffalo Creek Middle School on Monday, December 11. Their unacceptable actions resulted in the arrest of two students, charges against a third student, and most abhorrently, battery on a law enforcement officer. These students now face serious legal and school district consequences.

The unfortunate choices of these students were answered by adults who were fully prepared to protect all of the bystanders. We are thankful for the school administrators, staff members and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to gain control of the situation.

As a precautionary measure, we have an increased presence of law enforcement and district security on and around the Buffalo Creek campus today. Student safety remains our highest, and most unwavering, priority.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.