Venice Police searching for missing teen

Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?(Venice Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Kyra Canterbury, who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last spotted in the area of 733 Guild Drive.

She was last seen wearing black and white checkered sweater and shorts. If you see this person call 941-486-2444.

