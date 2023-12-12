Advertise With Us
Two students arrested after fight at Buffalo Creek Middle School

Buffalo Creek Middle School
Buffalo Creek Middle School(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Buffalo Creek Middle School Principal Brad Scarbrough confirmed that a fight broke out during dismissal on Monday, calling it an “inexcusable incident.”

According to the email sent to parents, a small number of students engaged in a serious altercation that ultimately led to the arrest of two students. The individuals involved are reportedly facing legal and school district consequences.

As a precautionary measure, Buffalo Creek Middle School will have an increased presence of law enforcement and district security on and around campus on Tuesday.

