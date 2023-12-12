Advertise With Us
Sarasota police save man in daring water rescue

Multiple officers work together to bring the 86-year-old man to safety.
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Two days after Thanksgiving, an 86-year-old man going to the Van Wezel took the wrong turn and drove directly onto a boat ramp. Now the officers who helped save him are speaking out.

His Cadillac quickly sunk, and he called 911. He feared for his life while several officers jumped into the water with no hesitation.

After they tried to break open many windows, some started to worry.

“Initially I was like, okay we’re not going to be successful. This is the end,” said officer Paige Thevenin.

Officer Michael Leveridge finally broke into the back window. He grabbed onto the victim but lost his grip.

“As soon as I broke the window, the vehicle fully sank,” said officer Leveridge.

That’s when officer Thevenin stepped in.

“I started fishing with my foot to try and find the open window,” said Officer Thevenin.

She made a fast choice and swam in. The officer pulled up the victim and together they all brought him to the dock.

That’s when the Sarasota County Fire Department took over. The man had no injuries and breathed in a little water.

He thanks these officers for saving his life.

“Just really happy to be at the right place at the right time with the right tools,” said officer Leveridge.

