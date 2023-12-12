Protests planned ahead of school board meeting on Bridget Ziegler’s future

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board will decide Tuesday if they are going to ask Bridget Ziegler to resign due to the ongoing investigation around her husband’s sexual assault allegations. No charges have yet been filed.

Last year, Ziegler was reelected to the school board with her term not coming to an end until 2026. School Board Member Tom Edwards officially called for Ziegler to step down on Tuesday.

According to the search warrant application obtained by ABC7, the victim called her sister and told her she had been raped after Ziegler came to her apartment.

The documents stated the victim told authorities a sexual encounter occurred that she could not consent to because she had been drinking. Bridget and Christian admitted to investigators that the couple had consensual sex with the accuser.

The group Support Our Schools will hold a rally ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Lisa Schurr, one of the co-founders for Support Our Schools, said Ziegler owes it to the public to resign with a full apology. Schur said Ziegler is a hypocrite.

“She’s vilified the LGBTQ community, while at the same time having a sexual relationship with her husband and another woman. We don’t care who she has sexual relationships with. She’s a grown adult. The issue is, you can’t have a bisexual relationship and at the same time vilify the LGBTQ community,” said Schurr.

Bridget has stepped down from the Leadership Institute. There is a workshop at the school board at 1 p.m. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

School Board of Sarasota County resolution for Bridget Ziegler to resign 12/7 (Sarasota County School Board)

