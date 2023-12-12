Middle school students arrested following fight at school injuring an adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two students from Buffalo Creek Middle School in Manatee County were arrested by deputies Monday following a fight on campus. A School Resource Deputy attempting to break up the fight was injured after being struck by one of the students.

The 14-year-old student is facing charges of Affray (fighting) and a felony charge of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. A second 14-year-old student was also arrested for fighting.

It happened Monday evening in the schools courtyard. The Resource Officer saw the fight and attempted to break it up. While doing so, the SRO was hit in the jaw. Back-up was called in within minutes.

The injured SRO was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

The fight reportedly broke out because one student was defending his cousin who he claimed was being bullied.

