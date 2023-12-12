Advertise With Us
LIVE: Sarasota County School Board calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign

Bridget Ziegler
Bridget Ziegler(WWSB)
By Bailey Striepling
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted to ask school board member Bridget Ziegler to resign on Tuesday.

The resolution is non-binding and the board cannot force her to resign.

The vote on her “voluntary resignation” comes amid a sexual battery investigation into her husband, Christian Ziegler.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual battery.

The heavily redacted report, obtained by ABC7, states that the victim reported they had been sexually battered on Oct. 2, 2023 at a home located in Sarasota, Florida.

Bridget and Christian admitted to investigators that the couple had consensual sex with the accuser. Christian acknowledged that an interaction did take place between him and the victim on Oct. 2, but he says it was consensual.

No criminal charges have been filed against Ziegler at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Protests planned ahead of school board meeting on Bridget Ziegler’s future

