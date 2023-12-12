Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Chilly start then a warm-up

Highs in the 70s over the week
Highs in the 70s over the week(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tehmperatures dipped into the 40s this morning. The north wind continued to draw in cooler air all night long. Today we will see a more easterly wind direction and this will help bring moisture into the area. This morning should be the last week with temperatures in the 40s. Starting Wednesday morning the temperatures will rebound almost 20 degrees, with morning lows in the 65-68 degree range.

The reason of the temperature rise is the wind shift. While the moisture will only bring a few clouds over the next few days, rain chances will begin to increase by the end of the week. A low pressure area will build on a stalled frontal boundary to our south and then advance toward the state. This will bring the best rain chances to the weekend. As present, we are looking at about a 40% chance for showers.

The winds this week will be breezy to windy. With high pressure expanding to the north and a stalled front to the south, the pressure gradient over Florida will remain tight. When that occurs the winds must increase and many days this week will have 15-20 mph wind speeds.

