Cold overnight with lows in the 40s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another cold morning on Tuesday with most areas starting the day in the mid to upper 40s while on the beaches it should be around 50º. With winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph and an occasional gust up to 15 mph it will feel in the low 40s in places. We will see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 70s by mid afternoon.

Cold start with lows dropping into the 40s for most to start the day (WWSB)

Wednesday it will warm up with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees and highs in the upper 70s as winds turn more toward the east at 10-20 mph. We will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

Thursday it will get windy with as a storm system develops to our south. This will bring the winds up to 20-25 mph and gusts up to nearly 40 mph. Thursday will be a First Alert Weather day due to the strong winds. Since it will be out of the ENE we shouldn’t have problems with rip currents but will have problems driving over the Sunshine Skyway and there will be small craft advisories.

Those winds will stay fairly strong on Friday with winds out of the east, to northeast at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The high on Friday will warm into the mid 70s.

Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and still windy as the low pressure system develops to our south. We will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s and winds out of the E at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance on Saturday is at 50%.

Good chance for some rain over the weekend and then cool to start the work week next week. (WWSB)

Sunday will be active with showers and a few thunderstorms as the low moves in. We will likely see a First Alert Weather day with a 60% chance for some moderate to heavy rain at times. We will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 15-20 with some higher gusts.

There is a chance we could see some pretty heavy rainfall amounts if the forecast verifies.

At this time (Monday Evening) the EURO is suggesting rainfall amounts could exceed 3" in places mainly on Sunday (WWSB)

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this potential low pressure coming up from the South. The GFS, or American model has it moving right into our coast and then moving northward toward Cedar Key, while the EURO keeps it to the south of our area but close enough to cause some nasty weather on Sunday.

