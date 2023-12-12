Advertise With Us
City of North Port passes new ordinance prohibiting smoking at public parks

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port has passed a new ordinance by a 3-2 vote prohibiting smoking in public parks.

The regulation does not take effect until March 1, 2024.

The City will be installing appropriate signage and rolling out an educational campaign for the community before the effective date.

The penalty is $25 for a first violation, $50 for a second violation, and $75 for each additional repeat violation. A person issued a violation will have 30 days from the date of issuance to pay the applicable penalty or request a hearing before the city’s hearing officer to contest the violation.

