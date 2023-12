SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast veteran received a brand-new car from Gettel Toyota on Monday.

Ross Lapoite is a U.S. Air Force Veteran and he currently works as a life coach for Goodwill Manasota.

This is the second year in a row that Gettel Toyota has donated a car.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.