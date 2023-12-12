2 North Port men arrested in gas station shooting

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men were arrested following reported gunfire at a gas station. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects punched a minor, causing a second suspect to fire a gun into the air and chase after the first suspect.

The shooting happened in the area of the Tamiami Trail and Cornelius Boulevard on Friday.

Later that day Deputies arrested two men in the investigation: Joshua Edward Ballington, 39; and Landan Douglas Walters, 18, both from North Port.

According to reports, deputies arrived at the intersection around 2:11 a.m. Friday and detained several people.

Reportedly Walters drove his vehicle to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Friday and parked in front. He was traveling with three minors at the time, whose identities are redacted.

One of the minors entered the store and allegedly took two bottles of alcohol without paying for them.

A store worker confronted the minor outside. Ballington was at the gas station at the time. He offered to help the worker and went out to Walters’ car.

According to Ballington he approached the vehicle and demanded he return of the two bottles. The minor gave the alcohol to Ballington, who returned it to the store.

Ballington claims when he went back to the car to speak to the minors one of the minors pointed a gun at him. A fight then broke out between Ballington and the minor holding the gun.

Walters then reportedly fired a gun he had inside the car into the air to break them up. Walters was charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both men were then transported to Charlotte County Jail and later posted bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.