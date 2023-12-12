14-year-old Ybor City shooting suspect will stay in jail until trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - In court on Tuesday, a judge ruled that 14-year-old Kayden Abney will remain behind bars as he awaits trial.

Abney is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder with a firearm for killing for 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel in the Ybor City shooting on Oct. 29. He is also being charged with attempted aggravated battery and attempted murder.

The State Attorney’s Office argued that Abney remains a danger to the community and the judge agreed he should not be released from jail before facing a jury.

The lead detective in the case testified that Abney can be seen on surveillance video firing a gun in Ybor City toward crowds of people. The judge also watched video of Abney during police questioning as he apologized for firing the gun that killed the 20-year-old victim.

“A 14-year-old should be focusing on his schoolwork, not committing acts of violence, and endangering innocent people with gunfire. A person who would open fire on a crowded street like this defendant presents an ongoing threat to our community. The only way to keep everyone safe is to ensure he remains behind bars prior to trial,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Tampa Police, in collaboration with the FBI, have created a web-based portal for members of the public to submit anonymous tips, videos, or photo evidence. Members of the public are encouraged to visit //FBI.gov/TampaShooting to provide any information to police that may aid the investigation. You can also call the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

