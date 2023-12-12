Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

14-year-old Ybor City shooting suspect will stay in jail until trial

Kayden Abney
Kayden Abney(Tampa Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - In court on Tuesday, a judge ruled that 14-year-old Kayden Abney will remain behind bars as he awaits trial.

Abney is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder with a firearm for killing for 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel in the Ybor City shooting on Oct. 29. He is also being charged with attempted aggravated battery and attempted murder.

14-year-old charged in Ybor City shooting

The State Attorney’s Office argued that Abney remains a danger to the community and the judge agreed he should not be released from jail before facing a jury.

The lead detective in the case testified that Abney can be seen on surveillance video firing a gun in Ybor City toward crowds of people. The judge also watched video of Abney during police questioning as he apologized for firing the gun that killed the 20-year-old victim.

“A 14-year-old should be focusing on his schoolwork, not committing acts of violence, and endangering innocent people with gunfire. A person who would open fire on a crowded street like this defendant presents an ongoing threat to our community. The only way to keep everyone safe is to ensure he remains behind bars prior to trial,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Tampa Police, in collaboration with the FBI, have created a web-based portal for members of the public to submit anonymous tips, videos, or photo evidence. Members of the public are encouraged to visit //FBI.gov/TampaShooting to provide any information to police that may aid the investigation. You can also call the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Earlier this afternoon at around 2:46pm Sarasota County Fire Department is called out to a...
Sarasota Fire extricates two from vehicle crash
Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport
Local restaurants coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Laura Anne Dangiolillo, 42
Have you seen her? MCSO looking for missing woman

Latest News

Multiple officers work together to bring the 86-year-old man to safety.
Sarasota Police save man in daring water rescue
City of North Port passes new ordinance prohibiting smoking at public parks
Motion hearing in Laundrie civil suit cancelled
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
Bertolino and Laundries denying allegations