West Coast Florida Riders brings the holidays to Everyday Blessings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Coast Florida Riders celebrates the holidays with Everyday Blessings in Lithia for the 4th year in a row. West Coast Florida Riders were able to fill the children’s wish lists entirely.

This year, 21 children at the facility received three gifts each on Sunday plus stockings.

Wish List gifts are set to be opened on Christmas morning.

Children at Everyday Blessings range from 2-17-years-old. Everyday Blessings’ mission is to keep siblings together as they transition into foster care. The organization serves children across the Suncoast and cities south like Miami.

West Coast Florida Riders arrived in style giving the kids a full holiday experience featuring catered food, bounce house, petting zoo, and so much more including Santa!

West Coast Florida Riders visit Everyday Blessings in Lithia for the 4th year in the row. (West Coast Florida Riders)

West Coast Florida Riders visit Everyday Blessings in Lithia for the 4th year in the row. (West Coast Florida Riders)

West Coast Florida Riders visit Everyday Blessings in Lithia for the 4th year in the row. (West Coast Florida Riders)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.