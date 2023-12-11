The WCC tournament ends, but potential impact on the Suncoast is just beginning

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The inaugural World Champions Cup at the Concession in Bradenton has officially ended. This PGA tour sanctioned tournament saw Team USA take home the victory on the final day.

Now, although the tournament is over, local golf pros like Joel Rasho feel this is only the start of a new growth for the game on the Suncoast.

“It’s going to provide real name value for our community,” Rasho said. “When people think of professional golf in Florida, you think of Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, even Naples, Miami. Now, the Sarasota area is getting a chance as well. Really excited for what that means for us, our community, and people that might be considering this as their second home or their future home. That’s one of the huge impacts it’s going to have for us.”

Drew Mitchell, the head men’s golf coach at New College of Florida, says he believes this will lead to more Suncoast youth loving the game.

“Anybody that’s influenced in the game at all to be able to want to be a part of a major professional sporting event in the area,” Mitchell said. “It may excite them to want to be around and apart of that, even going to school somewhere locally here.”

