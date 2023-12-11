Traffic crashes leading cause of death during the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

December 5th through the 15th are the most dangerous driving days this holiday season, according to the National Road Safety Foundation.

Employees from the foundation said a lot of factors are at play in the November and December months that make roads and highways in the U.S dangerous.

There is already an increase in the number of people on the road, whether they drive to visit family or a holiday party. But the risks go beyond the congestion.

“Every year around this time there is a spike in fatal crashes,” said David Reich, with the National Road Safety Foundation. “A big reason is impairment. People are out partying for the holidays. The other factor this time of year is speeding. That accounts for about 25% of all fatal crashes in these months,” he added.

He warned everyone to pay extra attention when behind the wheel.

1,772 people in Florida were killed in traffic crashes during the first six months of this year, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. David said most of the time we can avoid these tragedies by being smarter.

“A vast majority of these are crashes that could have been prevented,” said David. “People need to slow down, don’t drink and drive, don’t text while you’re driving,” he added.

The foundation also encouraged parents with teen drivers to sit them down for a talk about safe driving practices.

