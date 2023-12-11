Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Traffic crashes leading cause of death during the holidays

A person increases their speed beyond the limit.
A person increases their speed beyond the limit.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

December 5th through the 15th are the most dangerous driving days this holiday season, according to the National Road Safety Foundation.

Employees from the foundation said a lot of factors are at play in the November and December months that make roads and highways in the U.S dangerous.

There is already an increase in the number of people on the road, whether they drive to visit family or a holiday party. But the risks go beyond the congestion.

“Every year around this time there is a spike in fatal crashes,” said David Reich, with the National Road Safety Foundation. “A big reason is impairment. People are out partying for the holidays. The other factor this time of year is speeding. That accounts for about 25% of all fatal crashes in these months,” he added.

He warned everyone to pay extra attention when behind the wheel.

1,772 people in Florida were killed in traffic crashes during the first six months of this year, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. David said most of the time we can avoid these tragedies by being smarter.

“A vast majority of these are crashes that could have been prevented,” said David. “People need to slow down, don’t drink and drive, don’t text while you’re driving,” he added.

The foundation also encouraged parents with teen drivers to sit them down for a talk about safe driving practices.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FAWD
First Alert Weather for Sunday Afternoon!
Earlier this afternoon at around 2:46pm Sarasota County Fire Department is called out to a...
Vehicle crash with extrication takes place in Sarasota
A state trooper found quite a haul waiting for him after a routine traffic stop led to quite a...
State trooper nets Maryland drug stash in Sarasota traffic stop
A deputy on a traffic stop soon turned away to deal with a much bigger problems.
Deputies: Bystander arrested after getting involved in traffic stop

Latest News

Manatee County Sheriff's Office conducts underage alcohol operation, businesses cited
Laura Anne Dangiolillo, 42
Have you seen her? MCSO looking for missing woman
City of Venice announces road construction
Laundrie family denies knowledge of murder in new court documents