Team USA taking home Inaugural World Champions Cup

Team USA taking home Inaugural World Champions Cup.
Team USA taking home Inaugural World Champions Cup.(World Champions Cup)
By Brigham Harris and Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A first-of-its-kind team gold competition sanctioned by PGA Tour Championship dazzled crowds in the Suncoast.

David Toms won Presidents Cup for the United States, as the tournament featured Team International, Team Europe, and Team USA.

Toms made birdie on the eighth hole of the final singles group at the concession Golf Club to put the Americans in the lead.

“You know, I really didn’t think we had a chance (coming down to the last few holes), because in the middle of the back nine, last time I saw a scoreboard, we were down like six points,” Toms said.

ABC and ESPN served as exclusive television homes for the World Champions Cup.

First ever WCC finishes at concession GC