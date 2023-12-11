Sarasota leaders consider new licensing and background checks for private towing companies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commission officials said they plan on continuing talks on potentially upgrading licensing and background check requirements for towing companies after the first of the year.

Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota city commission meeting over how, and who can tow vehicles from privately-owned parking lots.

Sarasota Parking General Manager Broxton Harvey said his office has received complaints from people who’ve had vehicles towed from business lots.

He said many times the complaints allege unfair towing circumstances, or poor signage about parking restrictions.

He said while towing companies that police city-owned lots are registered and have additional licenses through Sarasota, the same may not always be the case for privately-owned establishments, who contract out with their own individual towing services.

Harvey said his office is studying a plan already on the books in Miami-Dade County focused on the same issue.

He added updating the licensing requirements would potentially create a better sense of checks and balances when a tow company is disputed over their actions.

