Sarasota County Schools earns “A” grade from Florida Department of Education

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has achieved an outstanding “A grade” for the 20th consecutive year, with 24 out of the 39 traditional public schools earning the highest rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

Six traditional public elementary schools increased one grade level, and two traditional public elementary schools increased two grade levels.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our students, families, teachers, staff members, and community partners for their crucial contributions to this success. It is through their collective effort and unwavering support that we have achieved and maintained such high standards. Our teachers – the driving force behind our students’ success – deserve special recognition. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience, and expertise in their work,” said Terry Connor, Superintendent of Schools.

Sarasota County Schools maintained the fifth highest ranked school district in in the state.

