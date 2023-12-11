MCSO attempting to locate suspect in 2022 homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for 33-year-old Alex Martinez. He is wanted for the October 2022 murder of 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez.

Detectives say Martinez arranged to meet the victim on Oct. 14, 2022 at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier to buy a large quantity of marijuana. During the transaction multiple gunshots were fired, and Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez was killed.

Martinez is facing charges of Felony Murder with a firearm.

Detectives believe he may be in the Plant City area of Hillsborough County.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering an additional $5000. for information leading to an arrest.

