Manatee County Sheriff's Office conducts underage alcohol operation, businesses cited

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a countywide underage drinking operation to target business that sell or sever alcohol to minors.

MCSO partnered with Drug Free Manatee. The detectives used three underage informants and visited 83 establishments throughout the county and issued Notices to Appear to 12 store clerks for selling alcohol to a minor.

During the operation, two separate underage informants went into the Speedway located at 8604 State Road 70 East multiple times and were able to purchase an alcoholic beverage from different store clerks.

Here’s a list of the stores where underage informants were able to buy alcohol:

7-11 - 2011 Cortez Rd. West Bradenton

Exxon - 5929 14th Street West Bradenton

Speedway - 8604 State Road 70 East Bradenton (2 separate transactions)

Circle K - 5944 20th Street East Bradenton

7-11 - 14427 State Road 64 East Bradenton

RaceTrac - 6005 53rd Ave E Bradenton

Marathon - 3101 15th Street East Bradenton

Circle K - 904 30th Ave East Bradenton

Citgo - 6306 15th Street East Bradenton

7-11 - 4451 Tallevast Road Bradenton

Shell - 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road Sarasota (South Manatee County)

Detectives conduct underage alcohol operations several times a year at random locations around Manatee County. Sheriff Rick Wells warns businesses about the penalties for providing alcohol to a minor in Florida.

Wells also encourages parents to remind their teenagers about the seriousness of drinking and the criminal charges they can face for possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.