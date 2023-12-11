Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local restaurants like Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Mattison’s Grille, Patrick’s 1481, and others will be opening at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ, said the current concession agreements expire in a year that run all the restaurant and retail operations.

“Patrick’s and Anna Maria Oyster bar will be located in the new ground boarding terminal, that’s due to open in December of 24, and Mattison’s will be in terminal B in the main terminal here. In addition, with things like Rise and Nyes coffee as well as the national brands like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts,” said Piccolo.

With the new agreements, Piccolo said the airport wanted more local participation so the community can grow with the airport.

“It exposes people to those brands that are already in the community while they are at the airport. They get a chance to sample them. Maybe it brings them back to that business later as well so that they patronize our facilities and patronize our local businesses,” said Piccolo.

John Horne, who calls himself the Chief Operating Oyster, said Anna Maria Oyster Bar is excited for this new opportunity.

“It just, It just makes you feel like my gracious. You know, we put our big boy pants on now. We are not quite nation-wide, but it certainly seems you are bigger than just local,” said Horne.

Horne added that they are right in the middle of the action, apart of the planning phase and getting to advocate for how they want their restaurant to look.

According to Piccolo, the new terminal is on track to open in December of 2024 then they will begin test runs before officially opening.

