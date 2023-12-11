Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Light Up Manatee begins brightening neighborhoods

LED streetlight (FILE)
LED streetlight (FILE)(WVIR)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is rolling out the Light Up Manatee initiative with an initial installation of dozens of lights in the neighborhood east of U.S. 41 between Lincoln Aquatic Center and Washington Park.

The public-private partnership is part of an effort to enhance safety and security by brightening roadways, streets and pedestrian paths with state-of the art ligthing.

The initial phases of this program will bring additional lights to neighborhoods in Districts Two, Three and Four. 

In addition to the neighborhood enhancements, the efficiency of LED lighting has been proven to bring about significant cost savings. By going to the Light Up Manatee HUB site users can discover more about the program and find answers to frequently asked questions about how this initiative impacts them and their neighborhood, as well as other important data. 

For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ManateeGov.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FAWD
First Alert Weather for Sunday Afternoon!
Earlier this afternoon at around 2:46pm Sarasota County Fire Department is called out to a...
Vehicle crash with extrication takes place in Sarasota

Latest News

Alex Martinez
MCSO attempting to locate suspect in 2022 homicide
He's been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Bradenton man sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms
Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota...
Sarasota leaders consider new licensing and background checks for private towing companies
A person increases their speed beyond the limit.
Traffic crashes leading cause of death during the holidays