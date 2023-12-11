Light Up Manatee begins brightening neighborhoods

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is rolling out the Light Up Manatee initiative with an initial installation of dozens of lights in the neighborhood east of U.S. 41 between Lincoln Aquatic Center and Washington Park.

The public-private partnership is part of an effort to enhance safety and security by brightening roadways, streets and pedestrian paths with state-of the art ligthing.

The initial phases of this program will bring additional lights to neighborhoods in Districts Two, Three and Four.

In addition to the neighborhood enhancements, the efficiency of LED lighting has been proven to bring about significant cost savings. By going to the Light Up Manatee HUB site users can discover more about the program and find answers to frequently asked questions about how this initiative impacts them and their neighborhood, as well as other important data.

