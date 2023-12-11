Advertise With Us
Have you seen her? MCSO looking for missing woman

Laura Anne Dangiolillo, 42
Laura Anne Dangiolillo, 42(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman in the area.

Laura Anne Dangiolillo, 42, who goes by Laura Doughty, is homeless and hasn’t been in contact with her family for about two months.

Laura is 5-feet-8-inches and could be somewhere in Sarasota County. She last used resources in Manatee County at the Salvation Army on Oct. 13.

Laura does not have a cellphone or a driver’s license. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

