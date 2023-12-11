First Alert Weather: sunny today but with a chill in the air

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s rains were caused by a cold front that has sunk south of us and triggered a gusty and strong north wind. This wind will elevate the rip current risk today and pull in colder air for the afternoon and overnight. Despite the sunshine today, we will only see the high temperature reach the mid-60s.

As the wind continues out of the north, our overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. With the dry air in place and wind gusts above 20 mph, the Tuesday morning wind chills may drop into the mid 40s. It will be the coldest morning of the week with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Winds will remain breezy all week but the slight shift to a more easterly wind will cause our air mass will begin to modify as moisture slowly returns. The dew points will rise from the low 40s to near 60 within a few days, keeping the nighttime temperatures warmer. Our temperatures will jump 10 degrees over the next 24 hours and the rest of the week will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

By the end of the week, we will also see a return of rain chances, although they will be small initially. However, by the end of the workweek or the start of the weekend a low-pressure area may form on the stalled front that will develop to the south of us. This could cause a more significant jump in weekend rain chances.

