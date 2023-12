NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the wind chill dipping into the 30s overnight, the City of North Port is opening a cold weather shelter tonight.

The shelter is located at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail. It opens at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and will remain open through the night.

Bring any sleeping materials if possible.

