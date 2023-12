VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Dec. 11, a contractor for the City of Venice will begin repairing the stormwater system along Nokomis Avenue.

The work is between Milan Ave . and Turin St.

Motorists may experience partial road closures and should take caution when approaching the area, following directions from flaggers. Use caution in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.