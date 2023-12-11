Bye Bye Cold Front, Hello Sunny Windy Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that brought tornados to Tennessee and drenched the Suncoast on Sunday, is leaving behind cooler conditions and sunnier skies. The Monday morning wake-up call will be in the mid 50s near dawn. In the wake of the front, dewpoints will plummet, and the air will significantly dry out. High temperatures will drop around 15 degrees, dipping to the mid 60s. Tuesday morning will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 40s. Then conditions quickly warm back up to the 70s and moisture returns later in the week.

For boaters, water conditions will be choppy to rough most of the week. A small craft advisory is in effect through Monday afternoon. Winds will come from the north between 20 to 25 knots, then diminishing to 15 knots by the afternoon. Seas will run between five and seven feet, occasionally reaching nine feet. Bay and inland waters will be rough.

Beachgoers should use caution if entering the water. A rip current statement is in effect through Tuesday. Conditions will be breezy to windy all week with strong currents. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry for a couple of days, then humidity starts to creep back in by mid week. Gulf water temperatures will hang out in the in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.