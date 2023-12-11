Bradenton man sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Terrence Johnson pleaded guilty to June 26, 2023.

According to court documents, deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near 31st Avenue East in Bradenton and discovered several spent cartridge casings in the roadway in front of a residence where Johnson resided. There were also several bullet holes in a window of the home facing the street.

During a search of the residence, the deputies discovered spent cartridge casings on the floor in the front room of the home, narcotics, approximately $27,000 in cash, and equipment for a digital video recording (DVR) system.

The deputies also searched a sedan that was parked in the driveway of the residence. Inside the vehicle’s trunk, the deputies located 10 firearms, including an AK-style 7.62 mm caliber “MAK90 Sporter” Norinco rifle.

Recovered footage from the contents of the DVR system showed that on the morning of February 19, 2023, Johnson exited the residence carrying the above-described Norinco rifle which he placed inside the trunk of his sedan. During an interview with ATF agents, Johnson confessed to possessing the rifle as a convicted felon. Johnson identified himself as holding the same rifle as depicted in a screenshot taken from the DVR on the same date.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.