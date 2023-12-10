WATCH: Our ABC7 News coverage of the Sarasota Holiday Parade of Lights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a fantastic night of Holiday cheer in the Suncoast.

If you missed ABC7′s special coverage of the Sarasota Holiday Parade of Lights, don’t fear. You can watch it right here.

Proceeds from the boat parade will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children. Parade goers were asked to bring unwrapped toys and books to be distributed at Christmas.

ABC7 was a proud sponsor of this event.

