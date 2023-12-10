Advertise With Us
Venice playing in state football championship game three years in a row helps build character

Venice High School prepares for state championships
Venice High School prepares for state championships(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE – (WWSB) The Venice High School football program is known across the state of Florida for playing high level football and competing for state championships annually.

In the 2023 FHSAA Class 4S State Championship game, Venice lost to Lakeland 60 to 48. Coach John Peacock describes the game that got away from the VHS Indians.

“We kind of fell behind and we had a tough time stopping them. That was basically it, we had a bad quarter. Other than that we scored every possession of the first half and then they got that stop and tides kind of turned pretty quickly in that third quarter,” John Peacock said. Venice made the road trip up to Bragg Memorial Stadium with family, friends, faculty, and their fanbase to see the big game on Ken Riley Field on the campus of Florida A&M University.

The Venice High School Principal Mr. Zoltan Kerestely tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how proud the faculty are of the 2023 Indians football team.

“We love what they do on and off the field, our students are achemically challanged in the classroom and on the field, and they’re doing a great job,” Zoltan Kerestely said.

The Venice Indians are winners of one out of the last three FHSAA state football championship games. You will see Venice continue playing high level football going forward next season.

