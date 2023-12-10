State trooper nets Maryland drug stash in Sarasota traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Florida State Trooper on patrol in Sarasota clinched quite a haul last Tuesday after a simple traffic stop led to the arrest of an out-of-town couple that police say were planning to set up shop as drug dealers.

At just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 5, a lone State Trooper parked and watching the road saw a Honda with a Maryland license plate whip quickly across multiple lanes of traffic.

The trooper moved in.

Beyond the questionable driving, the Honda was also equipped with a license plate cover, making the plate beneath difficult to read. Lights and sirens came on, and both cars pulled over at Fruitville and Cattlemen.

The driver, 29-year-old Trevon Thacker of Rock Hill, South Carolina, told the trooper that he didn’t know license plate covers were illegal, and the passenger, 24-year-old Alyssa Francois of Gaithersburg, Maryland, piped up to say that the car belonged to her. It was about that time that the trooper noticed the scent of marijuana--and when he looked around, he plainly saw a bag full of it in the backseat.

The trooper radioed for backup when he returned to his vehicle, and then he ran both driver and passenger through law enforcement databases, checking for warrants. Nine minutes later, both a Sarasota County Deputy and a sergeant with the State Troopers arrived. As a group, then, they approached the car.

The first state trooper then asked Thacker, the driver, if he had any drugs in the vehicle. Thacker said no, and so, with reasonable suspicion having already been established, as the bag of marijuana was in plain sight, law enforcement then asked him to exit the vehicle.

The trooper then went around to the other side and did it all over again with Francois. She assured him that they had no drugs in the vehicle, and the trooper then escorted her to the back of the deputy’s patrol car.

Law enforcement began searching the vehicle soon after. Two large bags of marijuana sat in the backseat within a larger bag of food. Nearby, the trooper found a black bag--inside, two sorted stacks of cash, all on a bed of loose bills. The stacks, tied off with rubber bands, contained $5,000 and $10,000, respectively, while the loose bills beneath amounted to more than $580. Beyond the backseat, more bags of marijuana filled the cupholders between the driver and passenger seats, while a large amount of empty zip lock baggies filled the trunk.

The couple, questioned separately, insisted that everything was only for their own personal use. According to law enforcement, Francois insisted that “she was a heavy smoker,” and neither she nor Thacker knew that marijuana was illegal.

Both have been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

