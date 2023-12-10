Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police Department host gun turn-in and free gun lock giveaway

Sarasota Police department encourages residents to partner with the Police Department to keep the city safe by turning in unwanted guns.(Pixabay)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police department encourages residents to partner with the Police Department to keep the city safe by turning in unwanted guns.

SPD host a gun turn-in and free gun lock giveaway on Wednesday, December 13th.

The event begins at 2:00pm-6:00pm at SPD Headquarters (2099 Adams Lane) and Community Relations Unit Office (1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way).

