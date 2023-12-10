Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Leaders Consider New Licensing and Background Checks for Private-Towing Companies

Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota...
Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota city commission meeting over how, and who can tow vehicles from privately-owned parking lots.(WWMT News | MGN)
By Rob Wells
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commission officials said they plan on continuing talks on potentially upgrading licensing and background check requirements for towing companies after the first of the year.

Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota city commission meeting over how, and who can tow vehicles from privately-owned parking lots.

Sarasota Parking General Manager Broxton Harvey said his office has received complaints from people who’ve had vehicles towed from business lots.

He said many times the complaints allege unfair towing circumstances, or poor signage about parking restrictions.

He said while towing companies that police city-owned lots are registered and have additional licenses through Sarasota, the same may not always be the case for privately-owned establishments, who contract out with their own individual towing services.

Harvey said his office is studying a plan already on the books in Miami-Dade County focused on the same issue.

He added updating the licensing requirements would potentially create a better sense of checks and balances when a tow company is disputed over their actions.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Friday night crash leaves one dead
The fire has been contained and the roadway has been cleared.
Underground power lines catch fire at Cattleman Rd.

Latest News

A state trooper found quite a haul waiting for him after a routine traffic stop led to quite a...
State trooper nets Maryland drug stash in Sarasota traffic stop
Venice High School prepares for state championships
Venice playing in state football championship game three years in a row helps build character
Sarasota police called to investigate a disturbance at a hotel soon discovered an abandoned...
Police: Bradenton mom, 22, abandons child at hotel
12/10 Crash