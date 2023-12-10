Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota family can’t celebrate Hannukah with son still missing

Gillian and her husband Jonathan tell ABC7 they won't celebrate until their son is freed.
Gillian and her husband Jonathan tell ABC7 they won't celebrate until their son is freed.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 65 days ago, Hamas captured 240 hostages. Sagui Dakel-Chen is still one of them. His family told us why this year, Hannukah is different.

“I would light candles, decorate the house,” explained Gillian, Sagui’s stepmother, when talking about how Hannukah usually is. “I always have people over and we revel in the joy of the holiday season,” she said.

But Gillian does not have any joy this year. Not while Sagui is still in captivity.

“This isn’t life as usual,” the stepmother said.

“For me and for Gillian, I don’t think we can celebrate a holiday of redemption, a holiday of liberty, until Sagui and all of the hostages are back home,” said Jonathan, Sagui’s father.

Gillian tried to light a candle but said she couldn’t. “We’re not back in that life yet,” she explained.

Jonathan and Gillian were recently in Israel. Many of their family and friends from their Kibbutz were hostages, several of those children and women were released and detailed what it was like in captivity. Although Gillian and Jonathan did not wish to share all of the information, they tell ABC7 the hostages said, “In the dark tunnels, or the other places of darkness, they lost track of time,” said Jonathan. They also say one little girl had told her father she “thought it had been a year,” when she was released.

While they pray for their son not to lose hope, they have no issue with others who choose to celebrate the holiday.

Several Suncoast residents gathered at Temple Emanu-El for Hannukah cookie decorating with their family.

“Finding moments of joy and moments of peace and happiness in the midst of really hard or sad things helps ground us,” said Cheryl Kindred, who organized the holiday event.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
FAWD
First Alert Weather for Sunday Afternoon!
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Friday night crash leaves one dead

Latest News

Earlier this afternoon at around 2:46pm Sarasota County Fire Department is called out to a...
Vehicle crash with extrication takes place in Sarasota
Bradenton Police Department
Bradenton Police Department Marine Unit adds equipment during Manatee River Boat parade
Sarasota Police department encourages residents to partner with the Police Department to keep...
Sarasota Police Department host gun turn-in and free gun lock giveaway
There are three adoption centers located at Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town...
Adoption fees waived at Manatee County Animal Welfare