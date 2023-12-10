Sarasota family can’t celebrate Hannukah with son still missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 65 days ago, Hamas captured 240 hostages. Sagui Dakel-Chen is still one of them. His family told us why this year, Hannukah is different.

“I would light candles, decorate the house,” explained Gillian, Sagui’s stepmother, when talking about how Hannukah usually is. “I always have people over and we revel in the joy of the holiday season,” she said.

But Gillian does not have any joy this year. Not while Sagui is still in captivity.

“This isn’t life as usual,” the stepmother said.

“For me and for Gillian, I don’t think we can celebrate a holiday of redemption, a holiday of liberty, until Sagui and all of the hostages are back home,” said Jonathan, Sagui’s father.

Gillian tried to light a candle but said she couldn’t. “We’re not back in that life yet,” she explained.

Jonathan and Gillian were recently in Israel. Many of their family and friends from their Kibbutz were hostages, several of those children and women were released and detailed what it was like in captivity. Although Gillian and Jonathan did not wish to share all of the information, they tell ABC7 the hostages said, “In the dark tunnels, or the other places of darkness, they lost track of time,” said Jonathan. They also say one little girl had told her father she “thought it had been a year,” when she was released.

While they pray for their son not to lose hope, they have no issue with others who choose to celebrate the holiday.

Several Suncoast residents gathered at Temple Emanu-El for Hannukah cookie decorating with their family.

“Finding moments of joy and moments of peace and happiness in the midst of really hard or sad things helps ground us,” said Cheryl Kindred, who organized the holiday event.

